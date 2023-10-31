Baramulla: A policeman was shot dead by unknown militants in Tangmarg village of north Kashmir's Baramulla on Tuesday evening, officials said. Head Constable Ghulam Mohammed Dar of Wailoo village was shot near his residence.

A police official said that soon after the incident, the victim was rushed to the nearby health facility, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and searches have been launched to nab the attackers.