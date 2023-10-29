Srinagar: Unidentified militants shot at and critically injured a police officer while he was playing cricket in the Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Police sources said the officer Inspector Masroor Ali Wani was posted in the District Police Lines, Srinagar, but was at home on Sunday and had gone to the nearby park to play cricket. The officer was seriously injured in the attack and was shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical. Soon after the incident, police and other security forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. A pistol was used in the attack, sources said.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police stated, "Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered."