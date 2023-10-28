Lethpora, Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh,who is retiring on Oct 31 has said that there had been “zero collateral damage, zero law and order incidents and zero civilian casualties” in the union territory for the last five years adding that “terrorism graph is also coming to zero”.

Singh who is being replaced by special DG CID Rashmi Ranjan Swain made the statement while addressing a passing out parade in Lethpora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir on Saturday. While presenting the report-card of his last five years tenure, Dilbag Singh said, “Zero word has been most popular in J&K since the past five years.

The five-year report card of J&K suggests that there has been zero collateral damage, zero law and order incident and zero civilian causality. The graph of terrorism that brought a bad name to J&K is also coming down to zero”. The outgoing Jammu and Kashmir DGP said that during 2023, 'Operation Capacity Building' was launched to lace the 43 police stations with the latest weaponry and anti-terror teams.

The DGP said that in the first phase, as many as 21 police stations have been covered even as teams have been launched for the remaining 22 police stations. The said police stations are being covered under zero terror plan, added the DGP. Over Thursday's abortive infiltration bid in Machil area of frontier district Kupwara in which police claimed to have shot dead five militants, the DGP said that the killing of the five terrorists in Machil, Kupwara “signifies that the enemy continues to disrupt the peace in J&K”.