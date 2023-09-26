PEACEFUL ATMOSPHERE PREVAILS IN KASHMIR POST KOKERNAG ENCOUNTER SAYS DGP DILBAG SINGH

Peace prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir post Kokernag encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP ) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday stated that the recent Kokernag encounter in which two army officers, along with a police officer, lost their lives has not changed the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir and that the situation continues to remain peaceful as it was before the encounter.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the modular police station in Jammu's Katra, the DGP said, "It is always advantageous for those who open fire first. This is what has happened in the Kokenag encounter. Terrorists opened the fire first leading to the killing of three officers. When security forces open fire at the terrorists first, we can overpower the terrorists, which is to our advantage."

He further said, "In Kokernag, terrorists were waiting while the security personnel were new to the place and were not acquainted with the area. Taking advantage of this, terrorists opened fire first which led to the killing of two army officers and a police officer." The operation, which continued for seven days, was conducted successfully.

He said, "The security forces were successful in killing the dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Uzair Khan, along with his associate. The security forces that took part in the operation have made us proud as it was very difficult to trace and locate the terrorists hiding in a vast jungle in the mountains."