Peaceful atmosphere prevails in Kashmir post Kokernag encounter, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Published: 2 hours ago
Peaceful atmosphere prevails in Kashmir post Kokernag encounter, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Published: 2 hours ago
Katra (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP ) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday stated that the recent Kokernag encounter in which two army officers, along with a police officer, lost their lives has not changed the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir and that the situation continues to remain peaceful as it was before the encounter.
Speaking to the media after inaugurating the modular police station in Jammu's Katra, the DGP said, "It is always advantageous for those who open fire first. This is what has happened in the Kokenag encounter. Terrorists opened the fire first leading to the killing of three officers. When security forces open fire at the terrorists first, we can overpower the terrorists, which is to our advantage."
He further said, "In Kokernag, terrorists were waiting while the security personnel were new to the place and were not acquainted with the area. Taking advantage of this, terrorists opened fire first which led to the killing of two army officers and a police officer." The operation, which continued for seven days, was conducted successfully.
He said, "The security forces were successful in killing the dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Uzair Khan, along with his associate. The security forces that took part in the operation have made us proud as it was very difficult to trace and locate the terrorists hiding in a vast jungle in the mountains."
Assuring that efforts are underway to root out terrorism from the state, he said "The police, along with the security forces, are committed to eradicating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. We will chase the remaining terrorists and eliminate them soon." He also said that the Jammu and Kashmir police are continuing their efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the security. This is evident by looking at the arrests, FIRs and cases registered in this regard. Talking about the new police station at Katra, the DGP said that this police police station will facilitate pilgrims in a better way.