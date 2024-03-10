24-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead, Another Injured in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was shot dead while another was injured after a group of unidentified people opened fire at them in Delhi's Seelampur area on Saturday evening, police said.

According to officials, the victims were identified as Arbaaz and Abid - both residents of Delhi's Jafrabad. The alleged attack incident was reported near a public toilet in the Brahmpuri Pulia area of Seelampur at around 8:30 PM.

Following the incident, an FSL Team and Crime Team visited the spot. Ten empty shells (7.65 mm) were seized from the spot and CCTV footage was being examined, they said. Officials said that a case under relevant sections of IPC for the alleged murder, attempt to murder, and Arms Act has been registered against the unidentified accused persons at Seelampur police station.

The incident happened around 8:45 pm; two boys were shot (Seelampur area). Arbaaz, one of the two boys, is dead; the other boy Abid has been referred to the hospital... Investigation is underway," North East DCP Joy Tirkey said.

Arbaaz (24), a resident of Jafrabad, Delhi, sustained multiple gunshot injuries on the left side of his head (temporal region), chest, and abdomen. He was rushed to JPC Hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. While the injured Abid (22) also sustained multiple gunshot injuries on the left side of the head (temporal region) and waist. He was referred to GTB Hospital and is under treatment, the DCP added.

Officials pointed out that Arbaaz has a criminal history in the past and had 5 cases registered against him including riot, extortion, Arms Act, attempt to murder, and murder. Similarly, Abid was also involved in a murder case when he was underage in the year 2018 (less than 18 years), they added.