Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Sister's Husband over Love Marriage in Bijor, Held

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his brother-in-law dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bijor as he was upset over his sister's love marriage, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Meerapur Khadar village under Chandpur police station area of Bijnor last night. The victim, identified as Brajesh, son of Umrao Singh, was a resident of Chandpur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Anjali, a resident of the same village, fell in love with Brajesh but her family did not approve of their relationship. The couple had later eloped. Anjali's brother, Lavi who was once friends with Brajesh was upset with her. Her family had also registered a case in this connection at Chandpur police station on January 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, Anjali got married to Brajesh and stayed away from the village for several months. Recently, the couple had returned to the village and started living here.

Lavi, who had a grudge against Brajesh for marrying his sister was waiting for an opportunity to vent out his anger. Last night, finding Brajesh alone, Lavi and his associates allegedly shot him dead near the temple. After hearing the bullet shots, when people arrived at the spot, they found Brajesh lying on the ground with severe injuries. They rushed him to CHC Siau, Chandpur, where doctors declared him brought dead.

On information, police reached the spot and arrested Lavi while search is on for his associates.

SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said, "Lavi has been taken into custody on charges of shooting Brajesh dead. Search for Lavi's associates is underway."