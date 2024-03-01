Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Shot Dead As Dispute Over Garlic Crop Turns Ugly in Ujjain

Ujjain: In a shocking case of murder reported from Madhya Pradesh, a man was shot dead while another received injuries after a dispute over damage to garlic crop by a harvester turned ugly at a village in Ujjain district of the state on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Rudahera village of Ghatia tehsil, 35 km from Ujjain on Thursday afternoon. Divulging further details into the shocking incident of murder, Superintendent of Police Ujjain, Pradeep Sharma said that the slain Praveen was shot at by the accused Mokam Singh in the neck, resulting in his death. His uncle Mukut Meena was also received bullet injuries in the incident, Sharma said. He said that the main accused Mokam Singh has been taken into custody by the police while search for the other accused is going on.

The SP said that the Rajput and Meena families have farms side by side. He said that the Rajput family had kept a large consignment of garlic in their field to dry. Meanwhile, the harvester of the Meena family ran over the garlic consignment destroying a portion of it which led to a quarrel between the two families.

In the dispute, Mokam Singh, Arjun Singh, Laxman Singh, Rajendra, Mahendra and Lakhan from the Rajput family came to blows with Mukut Meena and Praveen from the Meena family. The dispute turned ugly when Mokam Singh took out his 'Katta' and fired at the Meena family members leading to the death of Praveen Meena.

Police said that Praveen and Mukut, who were injured due to bullet injuries, were brought to the district hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors declared Praveen dead. Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said that a case has been registered against six people and the main accused Mokam Singh Rajput has been detained adding other accused will also be arrested soon.