62-Yr-Old Man Injured in Firing outside Bihar Court

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

The elderly man had gone to the civil court in connection with the hearing of a murder case in which he has been named an accused. Locals said five rounds of bullets were fired in broad daylight. Police said the miscreants have been identified and search is on to nab them.

Ara (Bihar): A 62-year-old man sustained bullet injuries when miscreants opened fire in broad daylight in front of civil court in Bihar's Ara, police said on Thursday.

The elderly man, a murder accused who had come for court appearance, was shot as he was leaving the complex. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. On information police have reached the spot and initiated investigations.

According to police, the incident took place in front of Ara Civil Court near Ramna Maidan of Nagar police station area. Gopal Chaudhary (62), a resident of Belaur village in Udwantnagar police station area, had come to attend the hearing of a murder case in which he had been named, police said.

A large police force including Bhojpur SP is present on the spot and investigating the matter.

"The miscreants shot the elderly man outside the court. He is being treated at a private nursing home and is out of danger. The accused have been identified and will be arrested very soon. One of them is named Manish and the firing occurred following a fight between Ranjeet and Bootan Chaudhary. A constable ran after the miscreants but they took advantage of the crowd and escaped," Pramod Yadav, SP said.

The injured man's son said, "Today we had a hearing in the court. Our names have been included in a murder case and we had come for appearance in this connection. As soon as we came out of the court, a group of four to five people started firing and ran away.''

In 2016, Bootan Chaudhary had allegedly murdered Ranjit Chaudhary's brother. Gopal Chaudhary and some members of his family are named in the Ranjit Chaudhary's brother murder case.

Last Updated :2 hours ago

