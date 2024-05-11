Man Kills Four, Including His Wife and Two Children, in Bihar's Madhubani

Madhubani (Bihar): In a macabre incident, a man brutally killed his wife, two children and mother-in-law. The incident took place at Sukhet village under Jhanjharpur Police Station area in Madhubani of Bihar. The accused has not been arrested.

According to family members, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The man murdered his wife, mother-in-law and two innocent children by hitting them with a grinding stone and a wooden log. However, the two children present in the room somehow saved their lives by hiding in the blanket. Meanwhile, after receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and started investigating the incident. However, the accused has not been arrested yet.

The accused youth has been identified as Pawan Mahato, a resident of Awam village of Sadatpur police station area of Darbhanga district. According to local people, after a fight with Pawan, his wife Pinky went to her maternal home at Sukhet village and stayed there with her children. Both of them got married five years ago. Meanwhile, on Friday, Pawan had come to his in-laws' house with another person. At night, when everyone was sleeping, he killed his wife, mother-in-law and two children with a grinding stone and a log.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Mahato's wife 26-year-old Pinky, 59-year-old mother-in-law Pramila Devi besides daughters Priya (4 years) and Preet (six months). Two children of Pawan's brother-in-law somehow saved their lives by hiding in blankets. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. According to the police, when the murder took place the accused's brother-in-law and his wife were not present.

"The two children, who saved their lives by hiding in the blanket, said that uncle (Pawan Mahato) had come on Friday with his friend. It was he who killed their grandmother and others in the night, they informed the police. At present, all the bodies have been shifted to Sadar for postmortem. A police team has been formed to arrest the killer.

