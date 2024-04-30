Murder Over Chicken Tandoori Bill: Peon at Maha CMO Stabbed to Death; Five Arrested

Mumbai: In a shocking incident of murder, a peon working in the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was stabbed to death by the assailants over a petty argument regarding the clearance of bill at a Chicken shop in Mulund West area of Mumbai on Sunday. The slain’s friend has been injured in the incident while police on Monday arrested five people in connection with the case.

The murdered peon has been identified as Akshay Narvekar (30). His friend Akash is seriously injured. Akshay is living in Kisan Nagar, Wagle Estate in Thane and his friend Akash is living in Mulund West Vaishali Nagar area.

Murder Over Tandoori Chicken Bill: Divulging further details into the shocking murder case, Mulund Police Senior Inspector Ajay Joshi said that the incident took place on Sunday after an argument over clearing Rs 200 bill for chicken tandoori. The police officer said that Akshay went to Imran Khan's Chicken Center in Kisan Nagar, Thane on Sunday afternoon to buy chicken tandoori. After he took the tandoori, Imran asked for 200 rupees for the tandoori. Akshay told Imran that he doesn't have cash and will pay the bill later, but Imran insisted on instant payment.

Police said that Akshay had temporarily settled the dispute by sending Imran Rs 200 on 'Google Pay'. In the evening, Akshay and Akash went to Imran's brother Salim's chicken center in Mulund West Vaishali Nagar where Imran also arrived and the argument over the afternoon tandoori money flared up again, police said. Police said that Salim and Imran beat up Akshay, but the locals settled the dispute and asked Akshay to leave. As soon as Akshay and Akash went some distance, the two brothers Salim and Imran came to the place with three others and all the five started beating Akshay and Akash. Police said that Salim stabbed Akshay and Akash with a knife brought with him and Imran hit Akshay on the head with an iron rod and all five ran away.

Soon after receiving the information, Mulund police rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident, by which time the injured were brought to Jupiter Hospital for treatment. The doctor declared Akshay dead out of the two injured and Akash was admitted to Sion Hospital for further treatment after first aid. The Mulund police registered a case against five persons in this case under sections of murder, conspiracy, attempt to murder, namely Imran Mehmood Khan (27), Salim Mehmood Khan (29), Farooq Bagwan (38), Naushad Bagwan (35) and Abdul Bagwan (40) who have been arrested by the police.

All the five persons were produced in the local court on Monday and they have been remanded in police custody till May 8.