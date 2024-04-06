Man Kills Brother After Dispute Over Cattle in Punjab's Barnala

Barnala: Two days after a drug addict amn killed his own mother, sister-in-law and two-and-a-half-year-old nephew in Punjab's Amritsar, another horrific case of strained relationships has come to light in Barnala district where a drug addict man murdered his own brother over a petty argument regarding cattle, sources said.

The incident took place at Sandhu Kalan in Barnala district on the night of Friday April 5. The slain has been identified as Balveer Singh while the accused has been identified as Singh's brother Puran Singh.

Jasbir Kaur, the wife of the deceased said that Puran Singh, in a state of intoxication, started an argument with her husband Balveer Singh over cattle and attacked him with a sharp weapon due to which her husband died on the spot.

Kaur said that her brother-in-law Puran Singh lived in their house and was addicted to alcohol for a long time and often used to drink and fight at home about everything. Kaur demanded strict legal action against Puran Singh for the alleged murder.

SS Aulakh, SHO of police station Bhador said that the matter is being investigated by the police. The accused will be arrested by the police soon, the SHO said. He said that the body of the deceased has been kept in the Barnala government hospital for post-mortem. According to the SHO, the accused was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime.

The shocking murder comes two days after another drug addict man killed his mother, sister-in-law and a two-year-old nephew in Ajnala area of Amritsar district of Punjab.