Drug Addict Man Kills Mother, Sister-in-law and Toddler Nephew in Punjab

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

Police sources said that the accused first beat up his mother and then killed her with a sharp object. The sister-in-law of the accused who heard the screams came out and was attacked by the accused, who later also killed his two and half years old nephew while he was asleep.

Amritsar: In a shocking incident of triple murder reported from Punjab, a drug addict man allegedly killed his mother, sister-in-law and two-and-a-half-year-old nephew and surrendered at the local police station in Ajnala area of Amritsar district of the state, police said.

The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Amritpal Singh, resident of Kandowalia town in Ajnala. The slain have been identified as Singh's mother Manbir Kaur, sister-in-law Avneet Kaur and nephew Samarth.

A police official associated with the investigation of the case said that the accused first beat his mother, sister-in-law and nephew in a state of intoxication late at night on Wednesday April 3 at their. He then killed the mother who was sleeping outside in the lobby with a sharp weapon, the police official said.

As soon as Singh's sister-in-law Avneet Kaur came out after hearing the screams of her mother-in-law, Singh killed her too, added the official. He said that Singh also killed his nephew Samarth while he was sleeping his room.

Police said that Singh is addicted to drugs adding that the family members prevented him from doing so. Singh's brother Pritpal Singh works in Dubai and is being informed by the police about the incident. Police have recovered the bodies, which are being sent for post-mortem. Police have also recovered the weapons of offence.

Pertinently, in Januray this year, five members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Daroli Khurd village in Punjab's Jalandhar. The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Manmohan Singh, son of Atma Singh, his wife Sarabjit Kaur, their two daughters Jyoti (32) and Gopi (31), and Jyoti's daughter Aman (3).

