Telangana: Man Kills Mother and Son of Another Family on Suspicion of Black Magic

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Telangana: Man Kills Mother and Son on Suspicion of Black Magic

The unfortunate incident took place at the Mahabubabad district in Telangana when a man in a fit of rage allegedly murdered the two.

Mahabubabad (Telangana): Blind faith can turn fatal. The Mahabubabad district witnessed the murder of two on suspicion of sorcery (black magic).

According to police, Sivaratri Kumaraswamy of Bollepalli, Guduru Mandal, Mahabubabad district, suspected that members of Alakuntla Komaraiah's family in the neighbourhood were taking recourse to black magic.

He was of the view that it was sorcery that led to the death of his father Ellaiah, son's indisposition due to epilepsy and his wife's deteriorating mental health. Even his sister-in-law (brother's wife) death to a thunderstorm was attributed to sorcery.

Kumaraswamy used to have frequent brawls with Komaraiah's wife Sammakka (60) and son Sammayya (40), whom he alleged were the brainchild behind all the miseries in his house.

Five days ago, Sammayya was driving an auto in the village when Kumaraswamy came in front of him and collided with his auto. As a result, Sammayya filed a complaint with the Guduru police station against Kumaraswamy.

On Tuesday, Komaraiah, his wife Sammakka, son Sammayya, and daughter-in-law Rajitha went to the police station following cops' intervention. With no trace of Kumaraswamy, they left for home in an auto from the police station. Kumaraswamy who had been waiting for them in Guduru stopped their auto and beat up Sammayya.

Komaraiah, standing next to him, pleaded with Swamy not to hit his son but Swamy attacked Komaraiah and broke his arm. Later, Kumaraswamy attacked Sammaiah and Sammakka with an iron rod and they died on the spot.

Rajita hid behind the auto in fear. Locals caught the accused, tied him to a pole and handed him over to the police.

Police have filed a case and started an investigation.

Read More

  1. Shocking Honour Killing in UP: Man 'Kills' Daughter, Tries to Implicate Her Lover
  2. Bihar: Man Kills Wife, Chops Body, Dumps in Unused Borewell
Last Updated :1 hours ago

TAGGED:

MurderTelanganaSorcery

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.