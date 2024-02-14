Telangana: Man Kills Mother and Son of Another Family on Suspicion of Black Magic

Mahabubabad (Telangana): Blind faith can turn fatal. The Mahabubabad district witnessed the murder of two on suspicion of sorcery (black magic).

According to police, Sivaratri Kumaraswamy of Bollepalli, Guduru Mandal, Mahabubabad district, suspected that members of Alakuntla Komaraiah's family in the neighbourhood were taking recourse to black magic.

He was of the view that it was sorcery that led to the death of his father Ellaiah, son's indisposition due to epilepsy and his wife's deteriorating mental health. Even his sister-in-law (brother's wife) death to a thunderstorm was attributed to sorcery.

Kumaraswamy used to have frequent brawls with Komaraiah's wife Sammakka (60) and son Sammayya (40), whom he alleged were the brainchild behind all the miseries in his house.

Five days ago, Sammayya was driving an auto in the village when Kumaraswamy came in front of him and collided with his auto. As a result, Sammayya filed a complaint with the Guduru police station against Kumaraswamy.

On Tuesday, Komaraiah, his wife Sammakka, son Sammayya, and daughter-in-law Rajitha went to the police station following cops' intervention. With no trace of Kumaraswamy, they left for home in an auto from the police station. Kumaraswamy who had been waiting for them in Guduru stopped their auto and beat up Sammayya.

Komaraiah, standing next to him, pleaded with Swamy not to hit his son but Swamy attacked Komaraiah and broke his arm. Later, Kumaraswamy attacked Sammaiah and Sammakka with an iron rod and they died on the spot.

Rajita hid behind the auto in fear. Locals caught the accused, tied him to a pole and handed him over to the police.

Police have filed a case and started an investigation.