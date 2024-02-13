Shocking Honour Killing in UP: Man 'Kills' Daughter, Tries to Implicate Her Lover

Uttar Pradesh: Honour killing of daughter at Siddharthnagar

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) : A father, who was angry over his daughter's affair, strangled her to death with a muffler. After this, a case of murder was registered against the daughter's lover by conspiracy. Police, surveillance and SOG teams were deployed to uncover the incident. Shocking information came to light in the investigation. The police arrested the accused father. The incident took place on 10 February but the police revealed the case on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh said that the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a garden outside a village in Shohratgarh area. The girl's mother had filed a case against Ankit Upadhyay, a youth from the same village. A team of police, surveillance and SOG was formed to uncover the murder conspiracy. In the police investigation, the needle of suspicion was pointed towards the girl's father.

After this the young man's name was removed from the murder case. The father himself had conspired to murder his daughter and then accuse her lover of the murder. The accused admitted to the crime during police interrogation.

Accused Prahlad told the police that the daughter was in love and used to talk to him on the phone. He told her many times not to speak but she was not agreeing. Even on the day of the incident, she was asked to stay away from the young man, but she was not ready to listen. She even boldly told him that she cannot stop talking to the young man at any cost. Then, the father got angry at her and eliminated her.

SP Prachi Singh said that the accused had already planned to dispose of the daughter. On the 9th of this month, he left home saying that he was going to Mumbai, reached the station and took a ticket to Mumbai but did not board the train. Kept passing the time here and there. The next day, he waited on the road and picked up her daughter when she was returning from her school.

Once again, the accused father tried to convince his daughter, took her to the temple and made her to swear an oath but the daughter did not agree. After this, he took his daughter to a garden outside the village. There too he explained to his daughter, but she was adamant. On this, Prahlad killed his daughter by strangulating her with a muffler.

Prahlad had bought chickpeas and rice. He ate some of it. He had dropped some rice near his daughter's body, which made people think that she had died after vomiting. Police have recovered the muffler used in the murder. The accused has been sent to jail. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced to the team for cracking the mystery quickly.