Bihar: Man Kills Wife, Chops Body, Dumps in Unused Borewell

Jehanabad (Bihar): A man allegedly killed his wife and dumped the body in an unused borewell in Bihar’s Jehanabad on Sunday. The incident took place at Panchmai village in the Vishunganj OP area of the Jehanabad district. The deceased has been identified as Shobha Kumari.

According to sources, a farmer in the area went to the field on Sunday morning and found a body part in an unused borewell. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and using a JCB uprooted the borewell and found other body parts of a woman. She had a tattoo of her name on the chopped hand. The police then sent the body parts for post-mortem and launched a search operation in the area.

Villagers alleged that the deceased’s husband, identified as Hare Ram Yadav, a resident of Panchmai village, killed Shobha and after chopping her body, he dumped it in the unused borewell.

Shobha Kumari, a resident of Jagat Nandpura village of Rahui Police Station area of Nalanda, married Hare Ram Yadav a year ago. Both were reportedly living happily. Meanwhile, last Saturday, Hare Ram Yadav called his in-laws and informed them that Shobha Kumari had fled home. Shobha’s family started a search, but were unable to trace her, the villagers said.

Villagers alleged that Hare Ram Yadav had married once before in 2010. He had a boy and a girl from his first wife. They alleged that he had also murdered his first wife. Vishunganj OP in-charge Phoolchand Yadav has not given any statement on the incident yet.

Block Development Officer (BDO) Prabhakar Kumar said that the incident is being investigated. "Body parts of a woman have been recovered from the unused borewell. In this connection, the mother-in-law of the deceased woman was taken into custody and is being interrogated by the police. The police are currently investigating the incident,” Kumar said.