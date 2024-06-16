ETV Bharat / bharat

Trial Run Of Sangaldan-Reasi Train On Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Successfully Completed

By IANS

Published : 15 hours ago

Once work on tunnel 1 on this rail track is completed, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) will become functional and make the dream of connecting the Valley with the rest of the country possible.

Trial Run Of Sangaldan-Reasi Train On Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Successfully Completed (Photo: X@AshwiniVaishnaw)

Jammu: The first trial train successfully ran from Sangaldan to Reasi in J&K on Sunday, completing the rail link between the Valley and the rest of the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

"1st trial train has successfully run from Sangaldan to Reasi including crossing the Chenab Bridge. All construction works for the USBRL are nearly finished, with only tunnel No.1 remaining partially incomplete", he said in a post on X.

Once work on tunnel 1 on this rail track is completed, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) will become functional and make the dream of connecting the Valley with the rest of the country possible. The 48.1-km-long Banihal-Sangaldan section of the USBRL was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20 this year and includes the 359 m (1,178 ft) high Chenab Bridge, which is the tallest railway bridge in the world, and higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The total project cost in 2022 was Rs 28,000 crore. Once operationalised, the USBRL will provide an all-weather surface rail link from the Valley to other parts of the country. The running of the train between the Valley and other parts of the country will provide cheaper transport facilities for the horticultural produce of Kashmir including apples, pears, cherries, walnuts, almonds etc.

The industrial problem of bringing in the raw materials and transporting the finished products from the Valley will also become cheap and easily accessible.

