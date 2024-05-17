Man Dies After Collapsing During Bhajan Program in Rajasthan; Video Goes Viral

Jhalawar: In a shocking incident, a man died after collapsing while dancing on a bhajan at Malanvasa village of Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. The chilling video of the incident is being widely shared on the Internet.

The deceased has been identified as Jodhraj Nagar, who was working as a Junior Assistant in the Rajasthan Panchayat Raj Department. It is learnt that Nagar was dancing during an evening bhajan program organised at the village when he suddenly collapsed after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Before the people present at the Bhajan program could shift Nagar to the hospital, it was late as he had already passed away as per the locals. Mahavir Namdev, a relative of the deceased Jodhraj Nagar said that a bhajan evening program was organized in Jodhraj's native village Malanvasa. “As the villagers were dancing on the bhajans on the stage, Jodhraj Nagar could not control himself and started dancing on the bhajans. He fell on the ground while dancing and died. There is mourning in the entire village due to his death,” the relative said. Joshraj is survived by a son and daughter who are currently preparing for competitive exams in Kota. One of his brothers is posted as a constable while two brothers do farming work in their native village.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, the man is seen dancing to the tunes of the bhajan and showering flower petals at a man when he suddenly falls on his back. A similar incident had come to light in the state's Jhunjhunu district last month wherein a man died due to suspected heart attack while performing matka dance at a wedding procession. The incident too was caught on camera.