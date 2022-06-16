.

A shocking video showing the sudden death of a person has surfaced from Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh. The video that has been captured on CCTV, shows a man walking on the road and suddenly collapsing on the ground and dying on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Babu Bhuria, 32 years old, from Bada Semalia village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua. The deceased's body remained lying on the road for about four hours after the incident. When there was no movement of the body for a long time, the residents informed the police. The police reached the spot and started the investigation. Jhabua Kotwali police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat said that this could be a case of a heart attack. However, the exact cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem report, he added.