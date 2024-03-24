Man Attacks Woman with Knife in Delhi for 'Making Fun of Him'

Delhi Man Attacks Woman With Knife in Delhi

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested for attacking a woman with a knife in broad daylight in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi on March 22, the police said on Sunday. A video of the incident is making rounds on social media. The accused has been identified as Aman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jitendra Kumar Meena said that the people in the area used to make fun of Aman as he used to keep wandering in the area without doing anything. The woman, who was attacked visited the library to study, he added.

The CCTV footage shows the man running towards the woman and pushing her down to the ground. He then tried to stab her with the knife while the passers-by tried to stop him. In the attack, the woman suffered minor injuries and now, she is out of danger. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. A case has been registered under relevant Sections and further action will be taken accordingly, DCP Meena said.

Confessing his crime during the interrogation, the accused said that the woman used to make fun of him. When he saw the woman heading towards the library, he picked up a knife from the vegetable seller's stall and attacked her.

