Telangana Man Killed in Scuffle with Kin of Woman He Allegedly Stalked

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Telangana Man Killed in Scuffle with Kin of Woman He Allegedly Stalked

The woman had lodged two complaints against the man for stalking her in Jagityala district. The man visited her house yesterday and tried to attack her with a knife leading to a scuffle with her family members. However, the man died of head injuries while the woman's mother and grandfather are undergoing treatment.

Jagityala (Telangana): A 26-year-old man was killed in a fight with the family members of a woman whom he was allegedly stalking for the last three years in Takkallapally village of Malyala mandal of Telangana's Jagityala district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Boga Mahesh was a resident of Bathkepalli village in Pegadapalli mandal of the district. On Monday, Mahesh went to the woman's house and got into an altercation with her family members. It has been learnt that Mahesh allegedly attacked the woman's mother and grandfather with a knife.

According to Mallya CI, Damodar Reddy, the woman's family members have alleged that Mahesh had been pestering her to marry him and had come to their house to attack them as the woman had lodged a complaint against him four days ago. Earlier in 2022, another complaint had been registered against Mahesh in Mallya police station by the woman, Reddy said.

Villagers said that the woman's father, Rajesh was working at a company in a Gulf country and so she was living with her mother, Sattavva at her grandfather, Narsaiah's house.

Four days ago, while going to college in Jagitiyala, the woman was allegedly harassed by Mahesh following which, another case was registered against him. Angry at the woman for complaining against him, Mahesh went to her house on Monday and attempted to attack her with a knife.

When the woman's grandfather and mother stopped him, he attacked them and got into a scuffle. Resisting the blows, Mahesh fell on the ground with his head hitting a rock following which, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police took Narsaiah and Satthavva, who were seriously injured, to the Jagityala Hospital for treatment. As Narsaiah's condition deteriorated, he was referred to Karimnagar hospital.

Meanwhile, Mahesh's father has lodged a complaint against the woman, her elder brother, mother, grandfather and grandmother and a case has been registered in this connection.

Read more

  1. Schizophrenic accused of killing father, sister in Indore held in Goa
  2. Man kills factory supervisor over suspicion of having affair with his wife
  3. Two kill man for trying to break fight in Mumbai; held

TAGGED:

Telangana Man KilledStalkedJagityala

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.