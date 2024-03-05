Telangana Man Killed in Scuffle with Kin of Woman He Allegedly Stalked

Jagityala (Telangana): A 26-year-old man was killed in a fight with the family members of a woman whom he was allegedly stalking for the last three years in Takkallapally village of Malyala mandal of Telangana's Jagityala district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Boga Mahesh was a resident of Bathkepalli village in Pegadapalli mandal of the district. On Monday, Mahesh went to the woman's house and got into an altercation with her family members. It has been learnt that Mahesh allegedly attacked the woman's mother and grandfather with a knife.

According to Mallya CI, Damodar Reddy, the woman's family members have alleged that Mahesh had been pestering her to marry him and had come to their house to attack them as the woman had lodged a complaint against him four days ago. Earlier in 2022, another complaint had been registered against Mahesh in Mallya police station by the woman, Reddy said.

Villagers said that the woman's father, Rajesh was working at a company in a Gulf country and so she was living with her mother, Sattavva at her grandfather, Narsaiah's house.

Four days ago, while going to college in Jagitiyala, the woman was allegedly harassed by Mahesh following which, another case was registered against him. Angry at the woman for complaining against him, Mahesh went to her house on Monday and attempted to attack her with a knife.

When the woman's grandfather and mother stopped him, he attacked them and got into a scuffle. Resisting the blows, Mahesh fell on the ground with his head hitting a rock following which, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police took Narsaiah and Satthavva, who were seriously injured, to the Jagityala Hospital for treatment. As Narsaiah's condition deteriorated, he was referred to Karimnagar hospital.

Meanwhile, Mahesh's father has lodged a complaint against the woman, her elder brother, mother, grandfather and grandmother and a case has been registered in this connection.