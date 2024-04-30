Madrasa Student Sodomised by Senior in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Held

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident of alleged sexual abuse against children, a seven-year-old student was sodomised by his senior at a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Police have arrested the accused man and booked him under relevant section of law.

CO City Vyom Bindal said that the victim and the accused study in the same madrasa where the incident took place. Bindal said that for the last two days, the boy refused to go to the madrasa. When the family members asked the son about the reason for skipping the madrasa, he told the family about his ordeal saying that his senior at the madrasa had sodomized him in the madrasa itself.

After the boy narrated the matter to the family, the family members approached the concerned police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The family demanded that the accused be arrested and sent to jail.

Following the complaint by the family, the Kotwali police immediately took cognizance of the complaint and registered a case against the accused. The police station in-charge said that a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of law including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Against (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested by the police for the alleged offense while further investigation into the case is going on.

Pertinently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court last month scrapped the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, calling it “unconstitutional” and violative of secularism. The High Court directed the state government to accommodate students studying in madrasas in regular schools.