Madrasa Student Sodomised by Senior in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Held

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

UP police station

Police said that the student skipped classes for the last couple of days. When his parents asked about the reason, he narrated the ordeal upon which the family lodged a complaint against the accused leading to his arrest.

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident of alleged sexual abuse against children, a seven-year-old student was sodomised by his senior at a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Police have arrested the accused man and booked him under relevant section of law.

CO City Vyom Bindal said that the victim and the accused study in the same madrasa where the incident took place. Bindal said that for the last two days, the boy refused to go to the madrasa. When the family members asked the son about the reason for skipping the madrasa, he told the family about his ordeal saying that his senior at the madrasa had sodomized him in the madrasa itself.

After the boy narrated the matter to the family, the family members approached the concerned police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The family demanded that the accused be arrested and sent to jail.

Following the complaint by the family, the Kotwali police immediately took cognizance of the complaint and registered a case against the accused. The police station in-charge said that a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of law including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Against (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested by the police for the alleged offense while further investigation into the case is going on.

Pertinently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court last month scrapped the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, calling it “unconstitutional” and violative of secularism. The High Court directed the state government to accommodate students studying in madrasas in regular schools.

  1. Read more: Father Repeatedly Rapes 14-year-old Daughter in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested
  2. Madrasa teacher raped by manager, FIR after 2 yrs

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.