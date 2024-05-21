Objectionable statement on Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi asked to appear in Ranchi Court on June 11

Lawyer Vinod Sahu, who is representing the petitioner Navin Jha speaking to reporters (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi (Jharkhand): A MPMLA Court here on Tuesday, May 21 heard the case against former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for making objectionable comments on Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. The court has Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 11.

BJP worker Naveen Jha has alleged that Rahul Gandhi had made objectionable remarks against the party's then national president Amit Shah during an event in 2018. Rahul Gandhi had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a party that can make "a murderer the national president". "It does not happen in Congress and I will ensure that it will not happen," Rahul Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, had said.

BJP activist Navin Jha filed a petition objecting that Rahul Gandhi had made false statements against his leader and his party. After the petitioner's complaint, the Ranchi MPMLA court had issued summons to Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi had gone to the Jharkhand High Court after the summons was issued, but the High Court refused to give him any relief.

After the High Court rejected his plea, a hearing was held again in the MPMLA Court of Ranchi, in which the judge asked Rahul Gandhi to appear in the court on June 11.

Lawyer Vinod Sahu, who is representing the petitioner Navin Jha said that after June 11, it will be clear what step is taken on behalf of Rahul Gandhi and what decision the court takes against him.