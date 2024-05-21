ETV Bharat / state

IT Raids on Agra Shoe Traders: 10 Cash Counting Machines Deployed to Count Notes Worth Crores

Cash recovered by IT Dept during raids on shoe traders in Uttar Pradesh's Agra
As of Monday, the Income Tax Department claimed to have recovered unaccounted cash worth around Rs 100 crore during raids on the the premises of three shoe traders in Agra--BK Shoes owner Ashok Midda at MG Road, Manshu Footwear owner Hardeep Midda at Dhakran and Harmilap Traders owner Ramnath Dung at Asafoetida Mandi.

Agra: With the Income Tax Department seizing cash worth around Rs 100 crore from the premises of three shoe traders in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the IT sleuths, part of the raids, had a tough time counting the cash prompting the department to deploy 10 cash counting machines.

The IT Department, which launched the raids at at least 14 locations of three shoe traders in Agra, claimed to have seized around Rs 100 crore cash as on Monday. The “unaccounted” cash was found stuffed in the beds, cupboards, bags and shoe boxes of the traders as per officials. The IT sleuths including officers, employees, bank employees and policemen from Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur and Noida, also claimed to have found gold and silver jewelry, and documents of investment in land worth crores.

The raids were launched at 11 am on Saturday at the premises of BK Shoes owner Ashok Midda at MG Road, Manshu Footwear owner Hardeep Midda at Dhakran and Harmilap Traders owner Ramnath Dung at Asafoetida Mandi. Sources said that the biggest cash haul was seized from the premises of Harmilap Traders owner Ramnath Dung where cash was stuffed in bags hidden in the beds and cupboard.

If IT sources are to be believed, the raids under the direction of Income Tax Investigation Wing Joint Director Amarjot continued at the locations of the three businessmen on Tuesday also.

With the IT sleuths overwhelmed by such a huge amount of cash, the cash was counted using more than 10 cash counting machines as per sources.

Disproportionate Assets Documents Found: Sources said that during the raid at the shoe businessman Ramnath Dung's house, the IT team found documents related to disproportionate assets as well as benami properties which are being examined by the department.

Inputs About Tax Evasion: The Income Tax investigation team had received inputs of tax evasion at BK Shoes, Manshu Footwear and K for some time which prompted the department to launch raids at the premises.

