Father Repeatedly Rapes 14-year-old Daughter in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested

Bijnor: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh which has brought shame to a father-daughter relationship, a man has been allegedly repeatedly raping his own daughter for a long time in Thana Sherkot area of Bijnor district of the state, police said. Police have arrested the accused following a complaint by his wife in this regard. The victim has been sent for medical examination.

A police official associated with the investigation of the case said that in her complaint given to the police on April 25, the woman alleged that her daughter, who is 14 years old is a student of 10th class. “She was remaining silent for a long time. Her behavior also did not seem normal. When she was asked about the reason for this, she revealed the misdeeds of the father,” the woman said in her complaint.

She said her daughter told her that her father has been raping her for a long time and has also threatened her many times of dire consequences if she revealed the truth to anybody due to which, she was not able to muster the courage to tell anything to anyone.

The girl’s mother took a stand and filed a complaint in the police station and filed a case against the accused husband. Following the complaint by the woman, police sent the victim for medical examination and arrested the accused, CO Sangram Singh said. He was presented in the court on Friday from where he was sent to jail.