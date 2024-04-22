Police Inspector Booked for 'Raping' Female Constable on Pretext of Marriage in Uttar Pradesh

Farrukhabad: In a rather shocking incident of alleged sexual assault, a female police constable has accused the inspector of physically exploiting her on the pretext of marriage in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh leaving the state Police Department red-faced.

Based on the complaint of the female constable, the police have registered a case against three including the Inspector.

According to the complaint lodged by the female constable with the concerned police station, during her posting at a police station in the district, the accused Inspector Deepak Kumar became close to her on the pretext of marriage. During the subsequent relationship, the accused started physically abusing her, the female constable said. The inspector also took her to Rajasthan and Noida where he sexually harassed her, she added.

The woman said that when she insisted on marriage, he kept postponing it with some excuse or the other. Subsequently, the woman lodged a complaint with the area officer of the city along with the then station in-charge of Kadri Gate police station.

When the inspector was summoned by the officers, he gave false assurance of marriage to the woman and continued the physical and mental abuse along with blackmailing, she said.

The woman has lodged a complaint in the women's police station and a case has been registered against Housing Development Outpost Incharge Deepak Kumar, his father Bachchu Singh and his mother under sections 376, 120-B, 509 of rape on the orders of Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, an official said adding the accused was planning to marry another woman while ditching the female constable.