Winning This LS Polls is for Hoisting Tricolour in PoK, Implementing UCC: Keshav Prasad Maurya

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

Updated : May 3, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Keshav Prasad Maurya at election meeting in Palamu
Keshav Prasad Maurya at election meeting in Palamu (Etv Bharat)

UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has told at an election rally in Palamu that winning this election is for hoising tricolour in PoK, implementing UCC and 'one nation, one election'. He was campaigning for BJP's Chatra Lok Sabha candidate Kalicharan Singh.

Palamu: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is very special as it will lead to hoisting the tricolour in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Addressing a rally at Lesliganj in Palamu for BJP's Chatra Lok Sabha constituency, Kalicharan Singh, Maurya said that the NDA is set to win over 400 seats of which it is getting all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and all 14 in Jharkhand.

"This time, the Lok Sabha elections are significant for many reasons. Winning the elections is for achieving the goals of hoisting the tricolour in PoK, implementing UCC and 'One Nation, One Election'.

He further said that if BJP forms the government, people will continue to receive free ration for the next five years.

MLA Randhir Singh, local MLA Dr Shashi Bhushan Mehta, BJP candidate Kalicharan Singh, party leaders Ramdhani Yadav and Lovely Gupta, district president Amit Tiwari, general secretary Surendra Vishwakarma and many others were present at the public meeting here.

Maurya had reached Lesliganj area by helicopter last evening.

Voting in Chatra Lok Sabha seat is scheduled in the fifth phase on May 20. BJP's Kaicharan Singh has been pitted against Congress's Krishna Nand Tripathi. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Sunil Kumar Singh had retained the seat by defeating Congress's Dheeraj Sahu by securing 5,28,077 votes.

