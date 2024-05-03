BJP Gears Up Ahead of PM Modi's Election Rally and Roadshow in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address an election rally in Jharkhand and lead a roadshow in Ranchi on Friday, as confirmed by a party official. He will commence his visit in the West Singhbhum district, delivering a speech at the 'Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Tata College Ground, Chaibasa from 3 pm, seeking support for the BJP candidates contesting in the Singhbhum and Khunti Lok Sabha constituencies, both reserved for scheduled tribes (ST).

The party has nominated Geeta Kora, who recently joined BJP from Congress, for the Singhbhum seat, and Union Minister Arjun Munda for the Khunti seat.

Following the rally, PM Modi will arrive at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport in the evening and embark on a roadshow to Raj Bhawan, amidst tight security measures. Along the route, BJP supporters, leaders, and citizens will extend their greetings at various locations, including Hinoo Chowk, Birsa Chowk, DPS Chowk, Argora Chowk, BJP headquarters, Harmu Chowk, Sahajanand Chowk, and Kartik Oraon Chowk.

Security arrangements have been intensified for the PM's visit, with both state and central forces deployed along the route, as confirmed by Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha.

PM Modi will spend the night at Raj Bhavan on Friday and is slated to address two more election rallies on Saturday for party candidates in Palamu and Lohardaga parliamentary constituencies.

The BJP has nominated Vishnu Dayal Ram for the Palamu seat and Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon for the Lohardaga seat, replacing sitting MP Sudarshan Bhagat. The constituencies of Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, and Palamu are scheduled to go to polls on May 13.