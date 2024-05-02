BJP fields Dinesh Pratap Singh as Raebareli candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Raebareli (UP): The BJP on Thursday declared Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from the Rae Bareli seat for the Lok Sabha Election 2024, a seat represented by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi since 2004.

Singh, who joined the BJP in 2018 and contested against Sonia Gandhi in 2019, indicated that he and party workers in Raebareli have prepared for the contest over the last six months. The hard work put in by them would "bring down any bastion", he said.

Singh said that the region had produced several seers, and claimed that the "fake Gandhis" had buried the grand history of the region and "put their name" on it. His priority, Singh said, was to take Raebareli's history to "new heights".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated him after the BJP's announcement. Considered a Gandhi family bastion, Rae Bareli became an important seat after sitting MP Sonia Gandhi vacated it to contest the Raj Sabha polls earlier this year. The Congress has lost the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat only thrice so far.

The Rae Bareli constituency has previously been represented by Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Singh also alleged that the Gandhi family never fulfilled the necessities of the people of the Raebareli and that he has always stood with the people here in their need. Singh is currently a minister of state (independent in charge) in the Uttar Pradesh government. The Congress party is yet to declare its candidate for the seat. (With agency inputs)