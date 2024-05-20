Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Begins in Baramulla, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Voting commenced Monday for 49 constituencies in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, including Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Ladakh's solitary seat. Around 17.38 lakh voters are eligible to vote for the Baramulla seat, while Ladakh has over 1.84 lakh registered voters.

In Baramulla, the high-stakes contest has drawn 22 candidates from various political parties and independent groups. Notable contenders include former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah, former minister and Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone, independent candidate Engineer Rashid, and People's Democratic Party (PDP)’s Muhammad Fayaz Mir.

The voter demography in Baramulla includes 8,75,831 males, 8,62,000 females, and 34 third-gender electors. Among them, there are 17,128 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 527 voters aged over 100 years.

Authorities have established 2,103 polling stations in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency, with 905 booths in Baramulla district alone, which have been identified as critical. These polling stations are equipped with 4,206 CCTV cameras for live webcasting, along with 50 additional cameras at the main entrances.

The Baramulla constituency includes 18 assembly segments, including six in Kupwara (Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, and Langate), seven in Baramulla (Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, and Pattan), three in Bandipora (Sonwari, Bandipora, and Gurez), and two in Budgam post-delimitation.

Security measures are stringent, with extensive monitoring via CCTV and drone surveillance. Around 200 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the safe and secure voting. Some polling stations along the border in the Uri sector are being monitored in coordination with the Indian Army.

Since 1957, Baramulla, a parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, has witnessed the representation of 11 different members in the Indian Parliament. The political landscape of Baramulla has seen a notable diversity in terms of party affiliations over the years.

In 1957, the constituency was represented by Shaikh Mohammed Akbar, who belonged to the Indian National Congress, marking the beginning of its parliamentary journey. The subsequent elections in 1967 and 1971 maintained the Congress stronghold with Syed Ahmed Aga securing victory both times.

The political dynamics shifted in 1977 when Abdul Ahad Vakil, representing the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, emerged victorious, indicating a shift in the political winds of Baramulla. However, this change was short-lived as Khwaja Mubarak Shah from the Indian National Congress regained the seat in 1980.

The 1980s saw a seesaw battle between the Congress and the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. Saifuddin Soz became a prominent figure, representing the National Conference in 1983, 1984, and 1989. This period marked a significant back-and-forth between the two major parties.

The 1996 election saw Ghulam Rasool Kar of the Indian National Congress take the helm, briefly interrupting the National Conference's dominance. However, Saifuddin Soz reclaimed his position in 1998, and Abdul Rashid Shaheen succeeded him in 1999 and 2004, consolidating the National Conference's hold once again.

The year 2009 brought a fresh face to the forefront with Sharifuddin Shariq representing the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, continuing the party's legacy in Baramulla. However, the 2014 elections witnessed a significant shift when Muzaffar Hussain Baig of the Jammu & Kashmir People's Democratic Party emerged victorious, offering a new direction for the constituency.

In the latest parliamentary elections of 2019, Mohammad Akbar Lone of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference reclaimed the seat, indicating a resurgence of the party's influence in Baramulla.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary constituency of Ladakh, the largest in the country in terms of area, boasts over 1.84 lakh voters, making it the largest in the country by area. The majority of these voters, totaling 95,926, reside in the Kargil district, while 88,877 are located in the Leh district. The electoral competition features three candidates: Tashi Gyalson from the BJP, Tsering Namgyal from the Congress, and independent candidate Hanifa Jan.

With a total of 577 polling stations across Ladakh, including 298 in Leh district and 279 in Kargil district, the electoral infrastructure is robust. In Leh, the polling stations include 87 deemed critical, 75 designated as pink polling stations catering specifically to women, and 10 model polling stations, along with two unique polling stations. In Kargil district, there are 10 model polling stations, four managed by women polling personnel, and one designated for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Notably, Hanle Phu, situated in Leh district at an altitude of 15,000 feet above sea level, stands as the world’s second-highest polling station. Meanwhile, Warshi, a polling station in the Nubra area of Leh district, serves only five electors from a single family.

Ladakh Police, in collaboration with deployed CAPF companies, is committed to ensuring a seamless and hassle-free voting experience for citizens while maintaining law and order during the electoral process.

Since 1967, Ladakh, a parliamentary constituency known for its unique cultural and geographical significance, has seen the representation of 13 different members in the Indian Parliament. The political landscape of Ladakh reflects a blend of party affiliations, independent candidates, and shifting alliances over the years.

The journey began in 1967 when Kushok Bakula, representing the Indian National Congress, became the first Member of Parliament from Ladakh, establishing the Congress dominance in the region. This trend continued in the subsequent elections of 1971, with Bakula retaining his seat.

However, the political scenario witnessed a shift in 1977 when Parvati Devi, also from the Indian National Congress, emerged victorious, marking a brief interruption in the Congress reign in Ladakh. Nonetheless, the Congress regained its hold with Phuntsog Namgyal winning the elections in 1980 and 1984.

The elections of 1989 brought a new dynamic to Ladakh with Mohamad Hassan Commander winning as an independent candidate, signaling the electorate's inclination towards alternative voices outside the major parties.

The 1996 elections saw the return of Phuntsog Namgyal from the Indian National Congress, highlighting the electorate's oscillation between established parties and independent candidates.

The late 1990s and early 2000s saw a surge in representation from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, with Syed Hussain and Hassan Khan winning in 1998 and 1999 respectively, showcasing a diversification of political representation in Ladakh.

The year 2004 marked a significant development with Thupstan Chhewang winning as an independent candidate, indicating a growing trend of voter support for candidates not aligned with major parties. Chhewang retained his seat in 2009, further solidifying the influence of independent voices in Ladakh.

In 2014, Ladakh witnessed a seismic shift in its political landscape when Thupstan Chhewang joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aligning with the party's growing influence in the region.

The latest parliamentary elections of 2019 saw another BJP victory with Jamyang Tsering Namgyal emerging as the Member of Parliament, consolidating the BJP's foothold in Ladakh and reflecting the changing political dynamics in the region.