Youth Goes Berserk After Seeing PM Modi's Photo, Injures Four by Biting Them

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 10:38 PM IST

A youth from Assam went berserk after seeing the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Darrang district of the state. He injured four staff members of an Aadhaar enrollment centre by biting them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the supporters during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly polls in Kendrapara (ANI Photo)

Darrang (Assam): In a bizarre incident, a youth went berserk after seeing the photo of Prime Minister Narendra and injured four persons by biting them.

The incident took place on May 29 in Sipajhar in the Darrang district. It is learnt that a youth named Jintu Bania, suddenly entered an Aadhaar enrollment center in Sipajhar academy field complex.

"After a few minutes of his queries about Aadhaar, the youth first started debating over a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was on display there," sources said.

"Gradually the conflict took a dangerous turn. The youth started losing his temper. Various people at the center tried to pacify the youth but failed. Suddenly the youth bit an employee of the Aadhaar center in the chest. Immediately, other three Aadhaar centre staff came forward to catch the youth. But the angry youth bit them also and snatched out the body's flesh," sources added.

Locals informed the police as the situation worsened. The Assam Police arrested Jintu Bania, a resident of Bhuktabari Baniapara of Sipajhar.

An employee of the Aadhaar centre claimed, "We were working at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra like we do on normal days when the youth entered the office and started abusing us."

"He started uttering foul language after seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo which was displayed in the centre and subsequently attacked us with a sharp dagger. When we tried to stop him from doing so he then bit us and injured us. We had to call the police to control the situation and they apprehended him," the employee further claimed.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the injured in the attack were rushed to the community and primary health centre (PHC) in Sipajhar.

