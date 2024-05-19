Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Photo Smeared with Ink in Party's West Bengal Office

Kolkata (West Bengal): Clan rivalry in the West Bengal Congress is not new at all. The Somen Mitra-Mamata Banerjee feud was practically a myth once upon a time. Even before and after that, the old West Bengal Congress office of Haji Mohsin Square or the new West Bengal Congress office of Moulali is witnessing such incidents.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharg's poster got smeared with ink. Not only that, it is written there, 'Trinamool Dalal.' The West Bengal Congress leaders strongly condemned the incident. However, the ink was later removed.

The incident was triggered by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments regarding INDIA bloc. West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury taunted her.

When Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was asked a question about this in a press conference after the INDIA bloc meeting, he clarified that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is not someone who decides whether Mamata Banerjee will stay in INDIA bloc or not.

"The high command will decide whether Mamata Banerjee will stay in the INDIA bloc or walk with the Congress," Kharge had said. However, even after the statement of the Mallikarjun Kharge came to light, Adhir did not change his position.

He made it clear, "There is no question of walking with whoever (Mamata Banerjee). That is Mallikarjun Kharge's opinion." In the middle of the dispute between these two presidents, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee office saw the incident of putting ink.

It is learned that black ink was sprinkled on the face of Mallikarjun Kharge in a flak outside the Vidhan Bhawan of Achamkai Pradesh. 'Trinamool Dalal' was written on the side. On seeing this incident, the video went to the leaders of Delhi.

A section of the Congress claims that this incident has been done to put Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in trouble. In this context, Congress leader Soumya Aich Roy said, "Those who have committed this incident cannot be Congress workers. It is highly reprehensible. Putting ink on the face of the All India President of Congress means putting ink on the face of the entire party. Those who have done it have done it as a part of a conspiracy. I want to make it clear thus no division can be made inside the Bengal unit of Congress."

Later, it is understood that a few Congress workers poured milk on the photo of Mallikarjun Kharge.