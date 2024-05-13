Lok Sabha Election 2024: 35.75 Percent Voting in Srinagar Till 5 PM

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a remarkable turn of events, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Srinagar's parliamentary constituency witnessed a historic surge in voter participation as per the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI) until 5 pm.

Comparing the figures with the previous updates, the surge in voter turnout is evident. At 5 pm, the overall voter participation soared to an unprecedented 35.75 percent, marking a substantial increase from 29.93 percent recorded at 3 pm, 23.57 percent at 1 pm, 14.94 percent at 11 am, and a mere 5.07 percent at 9 am.

Notably, several constituencies have witnessed an exceptional increase in participation, with Kangan (ST) leading at an astonishing 55.55 percent, followed closely by Char-e-Shareef at 53.23 percent and Khan Sahib at 48.50 percent.

Conversely, Habba Kadal continues to record the lowest turnout, albeit showing a slight increase from earlier updates, with figures standing at 13.25 percent at 5 pm.

The surge in voter turnout defies previous trends observed during Lok Sabha elections for Srinagar seat. While historical data from 2019 reflected a turnout of 14.43 percent, the figures from 2014 exhibited a higher level of enthusiasm at 25.86 percent.

The Srinagar parliamentary seat, established in 1962, spans five districts: Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian, boasting an electorate exceeding 17.47 lakh voters.

Traditionally a stronghold of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), the party has clinched victory in 10 out of 13 elections held for the seat thus far. Notable figures such as Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah have represented the constituency. However, the Congress party remains the sole national party to have secured a win here, achieved by Ghulam Mohammad Mir Magami in 1996. Recent years have seen a diversification of political representation, with Tariq Hameed Karra of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winning in 2014.

The election showcases notable contenders from various political parties, such as Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi representing the JKNC, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra from the PDP, and Mohammad Ashraf Mir of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (AP) along with 21 other candidates. AP is making its debut in Parliamentary elections since its inception in 2020. Notably, the BJP has opted not to nominate candidates in three Kashmiri constituencies - Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri - marking the first occurrence in three decades.

The Election Commission of India has set up 2135 polling centers spread across 18 assembly constituencies, ranging from Shopian district in South Kashmir to the Kangan area in Central Kashmir. Stringent security measures have been put in place by the commission to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.