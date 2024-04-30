In UP Perpetrators of Violence Are Hung Upside Down: Yogi Slams Bengal Govt for 'Inaction'

Berhampore: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the TMC-led West Bengal government over its alleged inaction over Ram Navami violence, saying the perpetrators would have been "hung upside down" and taught such a lesson that their seven generations would not think of indulging in violence, had any similar incident occurred in his state.

Yogi participated in an election rally in Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Nirmal Kumar Saha, who is up against TMC's former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan and Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He did not utter a single word against Chowdhury, a five-time MP from Berhampore seat, instead he attacked the state government and the TMC.

In the past few years, there have been several incidents of violence in West Bengal. During Ram Navami last year, the situation turned violent in two places.

Claiming that no incidents of violence are reported on Ram Navami-Navratri in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi asked why there is violence in Bengal and also why no action is taken against those who spread violence.

"In Uttar Pradesh, we hang the perpetrators upside down and teach them such a lesson that their seven generations would not think of indulging in violence. Also their property confiscation is ordered," Yogi said.

He also claimed that before becoming the CM in 2017, Uttar Pradesh faced a situation like Bengal. But no violence has been reported ever since his government came to power seven years ago and also no curfew had to be imposed, he said.

Pointing out at Bengal's past glory, he said, "Why is Bengal directionless today? Why now in Bengal, which has given the national anthem to the country, cries can only be heard here today? Where Devi Durga is worshiped, how can incidents like Sandeshkhali happen?"

The BJP leader also accused TMC of conspiring to change the demography of Bengal by giving infiltrators a free passage. He claimed that Congress and TMC are the two sides of the same coin.

"If you want 'Sonar Bangla', make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the winner. If there is a BJP government in Bengal, strict action will be taken against those who spread violence and the Sandeshkhali accused," the UP chief minister said.