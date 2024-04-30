Karnataka Sex Scandal Embarrasses NDA: Amit Shah Targets Congress State Govt; Tejashwi Attacks BJP

Guwahati (Assam): Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday condemned the alleged sexual abuse of women involving Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna, asserting that the saffron party will not tolerate any insult to women. He asked why the Congress government in Karnataka failed to take action against Prajwal Revanna in the sexual abuse case.

Amit Shah's assertion came amidst the rising criticism of NDA by INDIA bloc leaders even as RJD leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP at the Centre for 'protecting rapists'. The accused 33-year-old Revanna is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. Earlier in the day, the JD(S) suspended Revanna from the party with immediate effect.

The issue regarding Revanna that has been reported in the media is very hurtful and cannot be tolerated in any way, Shah said at a press conference in Guwahati.

The BJP's stand is very clear; we will not tolerate any insult to 'matri aur nari shakti' (women empowerment), he asserted. Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, were circulated in Hassan over the last few days. Shah said Congress has been alleging that an NDA partner's candidate is involved in the incident, but I just want to ask a small question - whose government is there in that state (Karnataka)?

Shah added, "The Congress is in power in Karnataka, and this matter must have come to their attention. Why has it not taken any action on it so far? We cannot take any action as law and order is a state issue,".

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav attacked the ruling BJP at the Centre over the alleged sex scandal in Karnataka and accused the saffron party of "protecting rapists and helping them get away".

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister was reacting to the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, whose party fought the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in alliance with BJP.

"Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are maintaining a stoic silence over the Karnataka sex scandal? The BJP government at the Centre helped the accused (Prajwal Revanna) escape to Germany. The accused is involved in abuse of around 2,500 women in Karnataka. What happened to their (BJP leaders) 'Beti Padhao and Beto Bachao' slogan? They (BJP) are more into protecting rapists and helping them get away," he said.

Asked about his comment over Union Home Minister, Amit Shah's comment that a victory of the INDIA bloc, "even by mistake", will lead to a scramble among top leaders of the alliance for the PM's post, Yadav said, "Finally they (BJP) have accepted their defeat. They have realised that they are losing the electoral battle. They (BJP) will face a humiliating defeat in the coming phases of Lok Sabha polls. (With agency inputs)

Read More