'It's A Conspiracy, They Shared Something That Was 4-5 years old': Prajwal Revanna's Father

Bengaluru (Karnataka): With the Karnataka Police probing the 'obscene videos' case involving Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, his father and party leader HD Revanna Monday said that action would be taken according to law.

Karnataka Police have also lodged a FIR against HD Revanna in the case. "I know what kind of conspiracy is going on. I am not someone who will get scared and run away. They have shared something that is four-five years old. Expelling him (Prajwal Revanna) from the party is left to the party high command," he told reporters.

He said the Siddaramaiah government in the state was conducting a probe and they have faced several investigations under the Congress government in the past. HD Revanna, who is son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, said he had not spoken to his father on the issue.

"It is their state government. Let them investigate. Prajwal was anyway going abroad. He didn't know an FIR was going to be filed against him. For the last 40 years under Congress, we have faced several investigations. Be it CoD or SIT. I haven't spoken to Deve Gowda on this. Action will be taken according to law," he said. Prajwal claimed that the videos were doctored, and left for Frankfurt in Germany on the day the Karnataka Police constituted the SIT.

If Prajwal made a 'mistake', he has to face law...': HD Kumaraswamy

Speaking on the matter, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said if Prajwal has "done any mistake, then according to the law, he has to face it...I don't want to protect him...."

"The government has already announced the formation of SIT. Now, it is the responsibility of the government and the SIT...I am not bothered about Prajwal Revanna, if he has made any mistake, then according to the law he has to face it. If he has done anything illegally, then he has to face it. That is my demand. I don't want to protect him as our family member. Regarding the circulating of these pen drives, that is also a severe offence. It is the responsibility of SIT to find out who is responsible for circulating these pen drives and for assassinating the character of some innocent women... They have circulated those pen drives to finish our alliance and to reduce our winning chances. It is not going to affect the winning of candidates..."

Revanna booked

Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna in connection with the case. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely with her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call. Prajwal Revanna is already in the middle of a controversy after some objectionable videos went viral on social media allegedly involving him.

He is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is pitted against Congress' Shreyas Patel. The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged obscene video case. Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur has written to party president HD Deve Gowda demanding the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party over the alleged obscene video case.