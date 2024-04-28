Karnataka: Sexual Harassment Case Filed Against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna and his MP Son Prajwal

Hassan (Karnataka) : Allegations of sexual assault have been levelled against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna. A case has been registered against both the leaders in the Holenaraseepur Nagar Police Station based on a complaint filed by a woman.

The woman who was working at Revanna's house had complained that she had been sexually assaulted, and the police had registered a case on Sunday. In the FIR, HD Revanna was named as A1 and Prajwal Revanna A2.

In the past, MP Prajwal Revanna lodged a complaint with the CEN police after a obscene video went viral on April 21 in Hassan. Prajwal had filed a complaint against a person from Belur alleging that the video was morphed and circulated to cause political damage to him on the eve of the elections. A complaint has been registered in Hassan's CEN police station.

Formation of Special Investigation Team: Some organizations and aggrieved victim woman filed a complaint with the Women's Commission after the obscene videos case took a serious turn in Hassan. After the complaint, State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding an investigation into the obscene videos going viral and sexual violence against women.

Accordingly, the state government has ordered the creation of a special team to investigate the case. A special team comprising three IPS officers has been entrusted with the investigation.

Kumaraswamy's reaction: Former CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he would like to wait for the facts to come out of the investigation into the alleged sex scandal involving his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. He asserted that there is no question of forgiving anyone who has committed a crime.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said, "I have noticed that the chief minister has ordered an SIT probe. Whether it is me or Deve Gowda (his father), we have always conducted ourselves respectfully towards women and have responded positively when anyone came with any complaints of suffering. The Hassan related issue started during elections, let the facts come out through a probe."

To a question on Prajwal Revanna going to a foreign country, Kumaraswamy said, "It is not related to me. SIT probe has been ordered, officials have been working. If he has gone to a foreign country, getting him back is their responsibility. What should I say, if I'm asked. They (SIT) will get him, don't worry."