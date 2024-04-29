'Expel Prajwal Revanna from party': JD(S) MLA Turns Heat On HD Deve Gowda

Bengaluru(Karnataka): Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur on Monday wrote to party president HD Deve Gowda demanding the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party over the alleged obscene video case.

Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. In his letter to the HD Deve Gowda, Kandakur wrote, "Party is facing embarrassment after obscene videos are circulating in the society.

It is primarily visible that it is Prajwal Revanna, that's why I request you to expel him from the party. As a former Prime Minister, you have become a model personality in national politics who built the party on the ideology, you're the first Kannadiga prime minister who has immense respect for women, and you fought for the rights of the farmers."

Kandakur said that the expulsion of HD Deve Gowda's grandson will save the party from further embarrassment. "Our party symbol is a woman who is carrying paddy on her head, you have built the party on social and secular ideology which people believe. BJP is a national party in alliance with us though we are a regional party which shows the importance of our party.

In all this background the circulating videos caused huge embarrassment to the party. Already state govt has formed an SIT, and an internal committee in the party must be formed. That's why to keep the party away from embarrassment and to make sure it will not affect the second phase of the election, I request you to expel Prajwal Revanna from the party," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Congress' women's unit also staged a protest in Bengaluru demanding the arrest of the JDS MP. Women Congress Wing state president Pushpa Amarnath said, "Prajwal Revanna should be arrested immediately. We have given a complaint and we will meet the DGP tomorrow...it's a question of our daughters' respect. We want immediate action..."

FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna and his father and JD(S) leader HD Revanna in connection with the case. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her.

Prajwal Revanna is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is pitted against Congress' Shreyas Patel. The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged obscene video case against MP Revanna.

The SIT headed by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh, and includes DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar have started the investigation into the case.