J-K: Sopore Police Attaches Properties of Notorious Drug Peddler Worth 37 Lakhs

By ANI

Published : 23 hours ago

The Sopore Police on Wednesday Attached Properties of a Notorious Drug Peddler Worth 37 Lakhs
The Sopore Police on Wednesday Attached Properties of a Notorious Drug Peddler Worth 37 Lakhs(IANS Photo)

The notorious drug peddler was identified as Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, a resident of Reban Sopore. His residential house, which is valued at approximately 16 lakhs and 10 marlas of land cost approximately 21 lakhs, was seized by the Sopore Police team.

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir): The Sopore Police on Wednesday attached a one-story residential house valued at approximately 16 lakhs and 10 marlas of land valued at approximately 21 lakhs located in the Reban village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The one-story residential house attached to the property belongs to a notorious drug peddler, namely Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, a resident of Reban Sopore. The property was acquired through the sale of drugs.

The inquiry revealed that the immovable property was raised and used by an illicit drug peddler. By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers/smugglers involved in the organised illegal narco trade, the police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities.

Depriving these criminals of the proceeds derived from drug trafficking is an essential step in curbing their influence and crippling the drug trade in the valley. The general public appreciated the action taken by police to combat the menace of drug trafficking and drugs in society.

