J&K Police Seize Illegal Properties Worth Rs 24 Lakh of Notorious Drug Peddler in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major action against drug peddlers, Baramulla Police on Friday attached "illegally acquired" properties worth Rs 24 lakh of a notorious drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The drug peddler, identified as Mohd Zahid Shah (Geelani) is son of Peer Hussain Shah, a resident of Basgran Uri in Baramulla. Among the properties attached by police includes the drug peddler's double storied residential house.

"The action was taken under Sections 68-E and 68-F (1) of Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR No. 54/2022 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Uri," Baramulla Police posted on its X handle.

The property was identified as "illegally acquired property" during the course of an investigation conducted by the police. The property was prima facie acquired by the drug peddler from illicit trafficking under the NDPS Act, police said adding the operation reaffirms the commitment of the police to combat the drug menace.

Earlier on Thursday, properties worth Rs 15 lakh of another drug peddler was seized in the district. Police said that the drug peddler was identified as Afroza Begum Afroza, wife of Fayaz Ahmed Darm, a resident of Trumgund Hygam Sopore area in Baramulla.

A single storied residential house of Afroza was attached by police. The action was taken under Sections 68-E and 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985, police said.