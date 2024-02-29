Drug Peddler’s Property Worth Rs 15 Lakh Attached in J-K’s Baramulla

author img

By ANI

Published : 1 hours ago

Representative Image (IANS)

The Baramulla police have seized drugs worth rupees 15 lakh from Afroza Begum's residents in the Trumgund Hygam Sopore area in the Baramulla district. The police also seized drugs from two other peddlers residents. They have been booked under various IPC sections under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): The Baramulla police attached properties worth around Rs 15 lakh belonging to a drug peddler in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. The drug peddler whose properties were seized was identified as Afroza Begum resident of the Trumgund Hygam Sopore area in Baramulla district.

Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Police in Baramulla attached properties (Single storied residential house worth approx. Rs. 15.00 lacs) belonging to notorious drug peddlers namely Afroza Begum @ Affri wife of Fayaz Ahmad Dar resident of Ganie Hamam at present Trumgund Hygam Sopore, District Baramulla" Baramulla police stated.

"The action was taken based on a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), the police said." The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No. 238/2023 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Baramulla" it added.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the investigation conducted by Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler. Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police attached properties worth around Rs 60 lakh belonging to drug peddlers in Baramulla district.

The drug peddlers whose properties have been seized were identified as Mohd Ayoob Shah and Ghulam Mohammad Shah, alias Gulshah, residents of the Ladoora Rafiabad area in Baramulla district. According to Baramulla police, the seized properties included a single-story residential house and a double-story shopping complex with two separate washrooms.

Read More

  1. J&K: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama
  2. Security forces have intensified direct attacks on ecosystem that supports, finances terror: J-K LG

TAGGED:

The Baramulla policedrug peddlerPulwama

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.