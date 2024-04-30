Lok Sabha Election 2024: Devendra Yadav Appointed Interim President of Delhi Congress

New Delhi: Devendra Yadav, Chhattisgarh MLA and Congress leader has been `appointed by the Congress as the interim president of its Delhi unit. This step comes two days after Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quit, citing disapproval of the party's affiliation with AAP in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



With Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation from his position on Sunday, citing his inability to function under the existing system, the factional conflict inside the Delhi Congress came to light. The veteran leader, however, clarified that he was not joining any other political party.

"The Delhi Congress unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and mala fide corruption charges against the Congress party... half of the Cabinet ministers (of AAP) are presently in jail on corruption charges," Lovely said.



Yadav was elected MLA for the first time in 2008 from Delhi's Badli Assembly. He was very close to Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit. After Dikshit was appointed as the state president, he was also made the working president in January 2019.

Along with him, two other former MLAs Harun Yusuf and Rajesh Lilothia were also made working presidents. This was the first time when three working presidents were appointed in the state Congress level, marking a very difficult time for the grand old party.

Even when Lovely was made the state president, Yadav remained among the strong contenders for this post. Meanwhile, when Anil Kumar was given the command of Delhi State President, his name grabbed a lot of attention. Before being appointed Punjab in-charge, Yadav had also handled the responsibility of in-charge of Uttarakhand.