Sanjay Raut, Nana Patole Spat Over Thackeray As INDIA Bloc's PM candidate

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 21, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

Sanjay Raut, Nana Patole Spat Over Thackeray Being INDIA Bloc's PM candidate

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that Uddhav Thackeray can be made INDIA bloc's PM candidate, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole slammed him saying he has changed his opinion since he earlier was in favour of Rahul Gandhi for this position.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's statement on Uddhav Thackeray being made the prime ministerial candidate has led to a war of words with state Congress president Nana Patole.

Addressing a media conference on Saturday, Raut said that Thackeray can become the PM candidate for the INDIA bloc. He said that if Thackeray is chosen as PM candidate then NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will also support him.

Criticising Raut's statement, Patole said that earlier the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP had accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's name for PM candidate but now he is changing his stand on the issue.

Responding to which, Raut said that Rahul Gandhi is a national leader and he is welcome if he wants to become the PM. "Rahul is campaigning across the country. We too wish he leads the country. But there are many other leaders in the INDIA bloc like Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Mallikarjun Kharge. If we name our party leader then there is nothing wrong," he said clarifying that the party has a good relationship with Rahul Gandhi.

Raut further said that Thackeray performed very well as Maharashtra CM. "The name of the PM candidate is not being discussed by INDIA bloc. The primary aim is to destroy the dictator. People are not accepting BJP and PM Modi. BJP will surely be defeated," he added.

He also claimed that Thackeray's recent statement on deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis assuring him that Aaditya Thackeray will be the CM is 100 per cent true. "Devendra Fadnavis cherishes a dream of becoming the finance minister, home minister and Prime Minister. But his dream is not acceptable to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This is why his wings were clipped and he was made only the deputy CM of Maharashtra," Raut added.

Read more

  1. Congress Mulls INDIA Bloc CMP To Showcase Opposition Unity
  2. Sunita Kejriwal To Attend INDIA Bloc Rally In Ranchi On April 21
  3. BJP Says INDIA Bloc Leaders Resorting To Politics Of 'Abuse And Intimidation', Seeks EC Action

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.