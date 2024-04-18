Sunita Kejriwal to attend INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi on April 21

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will grace her presence in the second rally of India BLOC for the Lok Sabha elections which is scheduled in Ranchi, Jharkhand on April 21.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh will also be present in the rally. Earlier, Sunita Kejriwal had also participated in the rally of India Bloc in Delhi on March 31 on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party. This rally took place at Ramlila Maidan. Now Ranchi rally of India Alliance is proposed on 21st April.

Two days ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also added Sunita Kejriwal's name in the list of star campaigners given to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Besides, names of Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia who are lodged in Tihar Jail were also mentioned in this list.

Let us tell you that ED had arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 on charges of alleged liquor scam in Delhi.

There were speculations that in the absence of Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal would openly campaign for the Lok Sabha elections this time. Hence, the mention of her name in the list. Earlier, Sunita Kejriwal had also shared the stage in the rally organised at Ramlila Maidan of INDIA bloc.

Sunita campaigned for her husband Arvind Kejriwal in her assembly constituency New Delhi. Now, she will also campaign in Gujarat and Jharkhand.