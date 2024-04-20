Congress Mulls INDIA Bloc CMP to Showcase Opposition Unity

New Delhi: The Congress is planning to come out with a common minimum program (CMP) based on key promises made by INDIA bloc parties to strengthen opposition unity and publicize the message of social welfare during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The opposition bloc is upbeat over the public response after the phase 1 polling for 102 seats across 21 seats ended on April 19 and feels that the grouping’s agenda highlighting unemployment and price rise is clicking with the voters.

“Based on public feedback from across the country, we decided that people’s issues should remain in focus during our national campaign. I am happy that the voters are responding to our social justice agenda. However, as most opposition parties also share the same views, it would be a good idea to come out with a joint manifesto incorporating the views of the alliance. It will convey a message to the voters what the INDIA alliance would do if voted to power,” Congress Working Committee member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, the joint-manifesto could have points like doorstep delivery of free rations to poor households, free power up to 200 units, free six LPG cylinders per year, old pension scheme and allowance for women seeking higher education and study loan waiver to target the large chunk of voters.

Days after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi noted that the party manifesto reflected the ideology of all the INDIA bloc partners, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has started talking about the grand old party’s promise to address poverty reduction as top priority.

“The manifesto is of the Congress party but it reflects the ideology of the alliance. We will include any suggestions made by our allies in our manifesto as we work collectively,” Rahul had said at a joint presser with Akhilesh Yadav on April 17.

On Saturday, the two leaders will jointly campaign for Congress' candidate in UP’s Amroha.

While the Congress has been implementing the free power scheme in party ruled states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, the idea of door step delivery of ration has come from the AAP.

Recently, AAP leader Sanjay Singh met with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the outlines of a joint campaign in Delhi. During his campaign RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav highlighted the jobs created in Bihar during his tenure as deputy chief minister. This is in sync with the Congress promise of filling up 30 lakh government vacancies.

“Most of the issues being flagged by the opposition parties are the same but it is for the high command to decide on a joint manifesto. However, a joint campaign is a very workable idea,” AICC secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh CP Mittal told ETV Bharat.

The party had left the Khajuraho seat for ally SP but after the nomination of SP leader Meera Yadav was rejected, the alliance decided to support Forward Bloc candidate RB Prajapati.

According to Mittal, the phase 1 polling dropping from 2019 polls was not a good indicator for the ruling BJP. “This exposes the hollowness of their tall claims of 400 seats. The voter is concerned about livelihood issues and they keep talking about 2047,” Mittal added.