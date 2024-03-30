PM Modi, Several BJP Stalwarts to Campaign in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: BJP has finalised the Lok Sabha campaign schedule of its stalwarts for Uttarakhand. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, list of star campaigners include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

PM Modi will hold a total of five rallies across Uttarakhand in Dehradun, Rudrapur, Srinagar, Haridwar and Almora. The first rally will be from Rudrapur on April 2. The next day, Nadda will arrive here.

Elaborating on the campaign schedule of the BJP stalwarts, spokesperson Honey Pathak said that after PM Modi's first rally, Nadda will address election meetings in Pithoragarh and Vikasnagar of Uttarakhand on April 3. The next day, a road show has been planned in Haridwar.

Detailed schedule of poll rallies:

PM Modi: He will hold public meetings in Dehradun Parade Ground, Rudrapur, Srinagar, Haridwar and Almora.

Amit Shah: His rallies will be held in Roorkee in Haridwar district, Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district and Vikasnagar in Dehradun district.

JP Nadda: He will campaign in Gauchar in Chamoli district, Ranikhet in Almora district, Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district and Laksar in Haridwar district.

Yogi Adityanath: He will seek votes for BJP candidates in Haldwani, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Pauri of Nainital district, Yamkeshwar of Pauri district, Uttarkashi, Rishikesh of Dehradun district and Kandisaud.

Rajnath Singh: He will hold rallies in Bageshwar, Gopeshwar, Muni Ki Reti, Bhikiyasain, Vikasnagar in Tehri district.

Nitin Gadkari: He will hold poll meetings in Almora, Khatima of Udham Singh Nagar district and Dehradun.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: He will conduct rallies in Ramnagar, Tanakpur and Bhagwanpur.