PM Modi, Several BJP Stalwarts to Campaign in Uttarakhand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

lok sabha election 2024 PM Modi and Several BJP Stalwarts to Hold Poll Rallies in Uttarakhand

PM Narendra Modi and several heavyweight leaders of BJP will visit Uttarakhand in the next few days to campaign for party candidates. They will hold back-to-back rallies and meetings here.

Dehradun: BJP has finalised the Lok Sabha campaign schedule of its stalwarts for Uttarakhand. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, list of star campaigners include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

PM Modi will hold a total of five rallies across Uttarakhand in Dehradun, Rudrapur, Srinagar, Haridwar and Almora. The first rally will be from Rudrapur on April 2. The next day, Nadda will arrive here.

Elaborating on the campaign schedule of the BJP stalwarts, spokesperson Honey Pathak said that after PM Modi's first rally, Nadda will address election meetings in Pithoragarh and Vikasnagar of Uttarakhand on April 3. The next day, a road show has been planned in Haridwar.

Detailed schedule of poll rallies:

PM Modi: He will hold public meetings in Dehradun Parade Ground, Rudrapur, Srinagar, Haridwar and Almora.

Amit Shah: His rallies will be held in Roorkee in Haridwar district, Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district and Vikasnagar in Dehradun district.

JP Nadda: He will campaign in Gauchar in Chamoli district, Ranikhet in Almora district, Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district and Laksar in Haridwar district.

Yogi Adityanath: He will seek votes for BJP candidates in Haldwani, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Pauri of Nainital district, Yamkeshwar of Pauri district, Uttarkashi, Rishikesh of Dehradun district and Kandisaud.

Rajnath Singh: He will hold rallies in Bageshwar, Gopeshwar, Muni Ki Reti, Bhikiyasain, Vikasnagar in Tehri district.

Nitin Gadkari: He will hold poll meetings in Almora, Khatima of Udham Singh Nagar district and Dehradun.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: He will conduct rallies in Ramnagar, Tanakpur and Bhagwanpur.

Read more

  1. Charges Framed against SP leader Azam’s Family in 2019 Humsafar Resort Case
  2. Kshatriya Leader Quits Gujarat BJP Over Rupala's Remarks About Community
  3. 'I Also Got IT Notice', DK Shivakumar Accuses BJP of Being Desperate Due to Fear of Defeat

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.