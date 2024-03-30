'I Also Got IT Notice', DK Shivakumar Accuses BJP of Being Desperate Due to Fear of Defeat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : ''I also received an IT notice last night. A notice has been received for a matter that has already been settled. I am shocked by this. BJP leaders are also being investigated by CBI. But they are not called for questioning. Only Congress leaders are targeted," said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Saturday, Shivakumar said, "They have given a notice to the Congress regarding the tax issue of Rs 1,800 crore. They are auctioning the democracy and law of this country. The BJP government is giving instructions to the officials on this. Power comes and goes. Nothing is permanent. Why are opposition parties being targeted?" INDIA alliance is targeted, he said, adding that the NDA alliance is desperate because of the fear of defeat.

Responding to the issue of IT notice to the Congress, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara alleged that the BJP is misusing the investigative agencies to tarnish the opposition parties with the mindset of coming back to power again.

"In a democratic system, the work of investigating agencies goes on continuously. But, why have you (IT officials) been silent for so long and have shown interest during the election? What is the meaning of income tax department giving notice to pay tax now? For what purpose was the Congress party's bank account seized?'' the Home Minister asked.