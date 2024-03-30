Charges Framed against SP leader Azam’s Family in 2019 Humsafar Resort Case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): In the Humsafar resort case, the MP/MLA court in Rampur filed charges on Thursday against the wife and two sons of Samjwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The Humsafar Resort is owned by the family of Azam Khan and is located in Rampur on Jauhar University Road.

In 2019, MLA and BJP leader Akash Saxena filed a complaint alleging that the resort was built on government land. After conducting an investigation, a team from the revenue department concluded that a portion of the land belonged to the government and filed a report.

The Nayab Tehsildar filed a police case against Azam's sons, Abdullah and Adeeb, and wife, Dr Tazeen Fatima, the former MLA, based on the findings of this report. They are currently being held in various prisons.

Amarnath Tiwari, the senior prosecution officer, stated that on Thursday, charges were brought against them in the MP/MLA court located in Rampur. The case is scheduled to start on April 8.