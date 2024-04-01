Leopard Strays into Village in North Delhi, 10-12 People Injured

New Delhi: Around 10 to 12 people were injured in an attack by a leopard, which had strayed into a village in Burari area of north Delhi on Monday, police said.

The incident has triggered panic among the villagers. All the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. Teams of police, fire and forest departments are at the spot and the rescue operations are still on.

According to police, a leopard had entered Jagatpur village that is surrounded by a forest, at around 6 am, and attacked many people here. After which, it got into a house, where three people were asleep. The family woke up sensing the leopard's movement and managed to escape after locking the animal inside one of the rooms. Meanwhile, villagers informed the forest department about the incident.

Locals complained that the forest department could not trap the leopard even after four hours. The team reached the spot but could not rescue the animal. Forest personnel have set up traps inside the house itself.

Teams from Wazirabad police station and fire department have also arrived at the village. Locals apprehend that more leopards may stray into the area as it is close to the forest. Earlier, a leopard had died in an accident near this area and a few days later, villagers had spotted another leopard here.

Currently, the rescue operation is underway, police said. The local people expressed anger at the rescue team for its inability to trap the leopard even after such a long time. Police have asked villagers to be cautious.