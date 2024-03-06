Maharashtra: Boy Locks Leopard in Room, CCTV Captures His Daring Act

Malegaon (Maharashtra): Most of us will be terrified and out of our wits if we come across a leopard, even if the big cat is several hundred metres away. However, a young boy in Maharashtra's Malegaon showed great composure when a leopard entered a room where he was busy playing with his phone.

The 12-year-old boy not only kept his calm, but even managed to trap the leopard in the room when it walked in suddenly. The boy then informed his parents, who, in turn, called the forest department officials.

CCTV footage of the incident has been widely shared viral on social media. In it, the child can be seen fiddling with his phone inside an office cabin when the leopard suddenly ambles in. The boy, although alarmed, manages to sneak out of the room quietly before locking the door behind him.

Interestingly, the incident happened in the state around the same time when a leopard had escaped from a quarantine centre located near a zoo in Pune and was captured after about 40 hours following a multi-team operation involving more than 100 personnel and use of thermal drone cameras. The big cat, aged seven-and-a-half years, is suspected to have escaped from the quarantine facility in the early hours of Monday by bending a bar of the cage. It entered one of the cages set up to trap it at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday, the Pune civic body official said.

Officials found the leopard missing from the quarantine centre situated near the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at around 9 am on Monday, following which an extensive search operation involving over 100 personnel from the zoo, quarantine centre, forest department and fire department. Multiple thermal drone cameras were deployed to trace the wild animal.