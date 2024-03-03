Maharashtra: Leopard Spends 5 Hours With Head Stuck in Metal Pot, Rescued Later

Dhule (Maharashtra): A male leopard had its head stuck in a metal pot for five hours in a village in Dhule district of Maharashtra. The incident took place on Saturday night when the leopard was searching for water and got stuck in the metal pot.

On receiving the information, the officers, staff and veterinary doctors of the forest department reached the spot. After five hours of effort, the leopard was rescued safely. Forest Range Officer of Kondaibari Forest Department, Savita Sonawane informed that the leopard would be kept in a cage and released in the forest.

There are an estimated 13,874 leopards in India, up from 12,852 in 2018, according to the 'Status of Leopards in India, 2022' report, released by the Union Environment Ministry on February 29. According to a report made public by the Environment Ministry, the count of leopards in the country rose by 8 per cent from 12,852 in 2018 to 13,874 in 2022.